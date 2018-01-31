World Share

The future of Japanese Anime | Cinema | Showcase

From superheroes to the supernatural, the world of Japanese anime has managed to reflect every genre of storytelling and style, making it one of Japan's most popular cultural exports. The industry posted record profits last year, but insiders are worried that could soon change with low wages and long hours shrinking the talent pool and forcing many anime houses to close. Recent years have seen a upsurge in live action adaptations of popular anime series, but is this enough to keep the industry alive?