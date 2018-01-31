POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The future of Japanese Anime | Cinema | Showcase
04:11
World
The future of Japanese Anime | Cinema | Showcase
From superheroes to the supernatural, the world of Japanese anime has managed to reflect every genre of storytelling and style, making it one of Japan's most popular cultural exports. The industry posted record profits last year, but insiders are worried that could soon change with low wages and long hours shrinking the talent pool and forcing many anime houses to close. Recent years have seen a upsurge in live action adaptations of popular anime series, but is this enough to keep the industry alive?
January 31, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?