Mexican Red: The Cochineal in Art | Exhibitions | Showcase

Mexican Red: The Cochineal in Art

We're all familiar with exhibitions staged according to a certain period, centered around a particular artist, or grouped under a certain genre but one exhibition is breaking that mold. Mexican Red: The Cochineal in Art exhibition featuring 75 art works from Turner to Van Gogh, contains artworks that have cochineal tints in its artistic atmosphere. The pigment is obtained from insects and was once the second most exported product in the world after silver. The colour was also once considered symbol of luxury and royalty so entire rooms were especially painted with the insect dye particularly in countries like France and Spain. The Rojo Mexicano - La grana cochinilla en el arte exhibition can be seen at Mexico City's Bellas Artes Museum until the 4th of February 2018.