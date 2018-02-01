The Fantastic Beasts 2 | Cinema | Showcase

World Share

Fantastic Beasts 2 is set to be released later in 2018 and some fans can't wait. The Harry Potter franchise which started its cinematic journey in the early 2000s created a cottage industry revolving around the penwomanship of British fantasy author J.K. Rowling. Warner Brothers wanting to get the most of their treasure trove, took hold of the best selling writer's other fan favorite material: The Fantastic Beasts. Set in Rowling's unique wizarding world, The Fantastic Beasts delves deeper into the mythology of the Hogwarts school for supernaturally gifted youngsters. The latest sequel in the franchise, due out later this year, sees the ultimate magical showdown among former allies and foes. Makers of the production believe fans will not be disappointed with their epic.