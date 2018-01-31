World Share

Has the African Union been successful in its mission?

At the annual summit of the African Union, the continent's leaders have discussed how to tackle one of the biggest barriers to development and effective governance - corruption. The organization’s incoming Chairman is the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame. He has grand plans to reform the regional body. But can the African Union effectively fight corruption? Joining us on the panel is Alfred Dube from Addis Ababa, he's the Director of the Institute for Security Studies and a former diplomat, and Martin Plaut, a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London