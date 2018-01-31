POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kilis, home to thousands of Syrians face rocket attacks from the YPG | Operation Olive Branch
Kilis, home to thousands of Syrians face rocket attacks from the YPG | Operation Olive Branch
Since the outbreak of the war in Syria, the once sleepy border town of Kilis has nearly doubled in size. It's now home to thousands of Syrians who fled violence committed by the Assad regime, Daesh and the YPG. There are growing fears that YPG terrorists targeting the town are exploiting the changing demographics - trying to cause division among Turks and Syrians. Ali Mustafa reports
January 31, 2018
