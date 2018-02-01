POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's border mission: Rocket's fired on Turkish town from Afrin
Turkey's border mission: Rocket's fired on Turkish town from Afrin
A 17-year old was killed in the Turkish town of Reyhanli, near the border with Syria, after rockets fired from YPG-controlled territory hit the area. The attack is believed to have been in response to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch which the military says continues to capture ground from the YPG in Syria's Afrin district. Turkey says drone footage obtained during the offensive is evidence of the links between the group and the PKK terror organization. From Hatay, on the Turkish-Syrian border, Anelise Borges reports.
February 1, 2018
