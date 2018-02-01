The Insult: The Oscar nominated Lebanese film | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Insult: The Oscar nominated Lebanese film
The director of 'The Attack' - Ziad Doueiri - is once again exploring questions of guilt, justice and honour in his latest film, 'The Insult.' It's the first Lebanese movie to land an Oscar nomination. The Insult follows Lebanese Christian Tony and Palestinian Muslim Yasser. Yasser, a refugee is employed to carry out routine repairs around Beirut and angers Tony by fixing his pipes without permission. Tony's deep-seated prejudice and fiery temper cause him to insult the man and soon after the two find themselves in court, attracting a media frenzy in which both men's pasts are brought to the surface. Critics have called the film 'a fascinating sociological document disguised as narrative cinema' but the courtroom thriller faced many problems after being released in its home country due to the sensitive nature of its content.
February 1, 2018
