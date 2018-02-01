World Share

Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Evidence of five mass graves, according to AP

New evidence has emerged appearing to show the mass killing of Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar's military. The Associated Press is reporting that at least five mass graves have been found in Myanmar. As many as 400 people are estimated to have died. Myanmar's government has repeatedly denied such massacres have taken place during its military crackdown against the Rohingya, but AP has spoken to survivors of the events in Gu Dar Pyin. TRT World's Joseph Hayat brings us more on the story.