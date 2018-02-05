BizTech Share

Roundtable: Islamic Finance

When you're saving money - should you be making money? Today we look at the differences between traditional and Islamic banking. What's allowed - what's not? So how does one system differ from the other? A bank might lend you $100,000 for a house and make $25,000 in interest. An Islamic bank says that's wrong, but could still end up $25,000 better off - and you still get the house. We’ll try to explain. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.