World Share

United Nations peacekeeping troops are increasingly dying in conflict zones

The UN says a blue flag is no longer enough to protect its peacekeepers. Troops sporting the UN insignia are dying in conflict areas at the fastest rate in the organization’s history, and commanders are calling for the authority to order counter-terrorism missions and pre-emptive strikes in places like Congo, Central African Republic and Mali. But critics warn that's not just outside the UN's mandate, it's a recipe for further unrest. Vanessa Coneely reports.