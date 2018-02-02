World Share

Why does the name Macedonia anger Greece?

Greece says calling its northern neighbor Macedonia implies a claim to its own border province of the same name. It's a long time dispute that's caused Greece to block the former Yugoslav republic from joining the NATO alliance. And now UN mediators are travelling to both countries to hammer out a possible solution. We are joined by Vladimir Mirceski from Skopje, a Reporter and Editor at Alsat-M a national television station in Macedonia. Also, from Athens in Greece Menelaos Tzafaliasi, a freelance journalist who focuses of Greece.