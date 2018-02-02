POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can UN peacekeepers maintain peace in conflict zones?
Should United Nations peacekeepers be able to pull the trigger more if its mean protecting themselves? Or is it nonsensical to think that peace can be maintained at the barrel of a gun? We are joined by Nick Birnback in New York, he's the UN's spokesman for its peacekeeping unit. And in Washington DC, Brett Schaefer joins us on the panel, he's the Senior Research Fellow in International Regulatory Affairs at The Heritage Foundation.
February 2, 2018
