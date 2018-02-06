POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iceland implements new equal pay law | Money Talks
In 2017, the World Economic Forum has predicted that women will not be paid as much as men for the next 217 years. Some countries are already taking measure to tackle the gender pay gap, with varying degrees of success. But since the start of 2018, Iceland has been forcing companies to bridge the divide. Maria Ramos reports and Thorolfur Matthiasson, Professor at the University of Iceland, joins us from Esbjerg in Denmark.
