UK and China agree to boost trade and investment | Money Talks
07:25
BizTech
With Brexit fast approaching, the UK is looking farther East to boost international trade and investment. British Prime Minister Theresa May is in China, and she is hoping to bag a free trade deal with the world's second largest economy. But the negotiations with China could be at least as thorny as those with Europe. Mobin Nasir reports and we are joined by Martin Jacques, an expert on China and the author of ‘When China Rules the World’.
February 6, 2018
