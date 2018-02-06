POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Super Bowl Commercials 2018 | Money Talks
It's the greatest show on turf! The championship game of the National Football League draws the largest television audience of the year in the United States. Advertisers spend millions of dollars on ads during the broadcast. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the stakes are higher this year, than ever before. We are joined by Charles Taylor, Professor of Marketing & Business Law at the Villanova University, School of Business, from Villanova.
February 6, 2018
