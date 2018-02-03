POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's Border Mission: Rockets fired by YPG in Syria hit Turkey
World
The YPG fired more rockets on Turkey on Friday than on any other day since Turkish troops began their offensive against the terror group in northern Syria. 12 rockets hit Kilis and Reyhanli, two people were killed and 19 were wounded. Border areas have been increasingly targeted by the YPG in Syria. But Turkey says that won't deter its troops from completing the mission to secure its borders. TRT World's Anelise Borges has the latest from Kilis.
February 3, 2018
