Turkey's Border Mission: Turkish border towns targeted by YPG rockets
02:37
World
Turkey's Border Mission: Turkish border towns targeted by YPG rockets
Since the start of Operation Olive Branch in northern Syria, Turkish border towns have been increasingly targeted by the YPG. So far, five civilians have been killed in rocket attacks - and more than 100 others were injured. But Turkey says - that won't deter its troops from pushing forward. And TRT World's Anelise Borges is in Reyhanli. She reports on how residents there are dealing with the growing number of YPG attacks
February 4, 2018
