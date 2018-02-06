US tech giants report quarterly earnings | Money Talks

BizTech Share

The world's biggest tech companies have opened their financial books for the year. From Amazon and Apple to Facebook and Alphabet, the industry's giants have reported their quarterly earnings, with results ranging from big gains to big losses, as Kerry Alexandra reports. We are joined by Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners in New York, and TRT World Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas in Paris.