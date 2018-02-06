Classical ballet meets indigenous dance in Perth | On Stage | Showcase

World Share

Classical ballet meets indigenous dance in Perth

'Milky Way - River of Stars' is a dance collaboration between the state ballet company in Western Australia and performers from an indigenous dance troupe. The unforgettable fusion of dance styles created by The West Australian Ballet and Northern Territory dance company is used on stage to tell the story of how the Milky Way was created. 'Milky Way - River of Stars' runs at the Quarry Amphitheatre in Perth from 9 February 2018