Gabo's Realism of the Magical in Mexico City

Gabriel Garcia Marquez, 'the greatest Colombian who ever lived', was not only one of the best authors to come of out Latin America, but also one of the greatest literary minds the world has ever seen. The Nobel Laureate's life and work has delighted and inspired millions of people across the globe. And now an exhibition in Mexico City's Casa de Colombia gallery is giving viewers a deeper insight into a man many thought they already knew.