Can a new constitution unify post-war Sri Lanka?

When the government came to power in 2015 it promised to put constitutional reform on the agenda. It’s now proposing giving the country’s regions more power. Many Tamils support it, but could it end up splitting Sri Lanka? From Colombo, we are joined by Dilanthe Withanage, CEO of nationalist Buddhist organisation Bodu Bala Sena; human rights activist Ruki Fernando; and Alan Keenan, the Sri Lanka project director for the International Crisis Group.