13:29
World
Is the war in Syria intensifying with Operation Olive Branch?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the AK Party Congress that almost 1,000 YPG militants have been killed in the past two weeks. He also said Turkish troops are now in control of strategic areas in the mountains surrounding the city of Afrin. But what next? And how will success be measured? We are joined by a retired US military Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt in Baghdad, as well as Dima Moussa, member of the Syrian National Coalition, and Selim Atalay, a TV journalist based in Istanbul.
February 6, 2018
