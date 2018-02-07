Votes for Women in London | Exhibitions | Showcase

World Share

Votes for Women in London

The Museum of London is commemorating 100 years since women in Britain were given the right to vote. The Representation of the People Act was passed on February 6th 1918, and was just the first in a series of milestones that led towards greater gender equality. And now, the Votes for Women exhibition in London is honouring those who campaigned for more than five decades to gain a greater political voice.