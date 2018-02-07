Frida Kahlo: Beyond the Myth in Milan | Exhibitions | Showcase

World Share

Frida Kahlo: Beyond the Myth in Milan

The Italian city of Milan is hosting a Frida Kahlo exhibition with the aim of presenting visitors with not just a showcase of the acclaimed painter's work, but rather a closer look into the motivations of the artist herself. The exhibition entitled Frida Kahlo, Beyond the Myth took almost 6 years to put together and is a collection of paintings, drawings, photographs and some of her most important self-portraits. A secondary exhibition, "Dreaming with the Ancestors. Mexican Archaeology in Frida Kahlo's Art and Life", is dedicated to Kahlo's Mexican roots, displaying historical artefacts and photographs alongside images of her work. The hundred-plus works on display in the most important European exhibition ever devoted to Frida Kahlo can be seen until the 3rd of June at the MUDEC museum in Milan.