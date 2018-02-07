POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Frida Kahlo: Beyond the Myth in Milan | Exhibitions | Showcase
02:47
World
Frida Kahlo: Beyond the Myth in Milan | Exhibitions | Showcase
The Italian city of Milan is hosting a Frida Kahlo exhibition with the aim of presenting visitors with not just a showcase of the acclaimed painter's work, but rather a closer look into the motivations of the artist herself. The exhibition entitled Frida Kahlo, Beyond the Myth took almost 6 years to put together and is a collection of paintings, drawings, photographs and some of her most important self-portraits. A secondary exhibition, "Dreaming with the Ancestors. Mexican Archaeology in Frida Kahlo's Art and Life", is dedicated to Kahlo's Mexican roots, displaying historical artefacts and photographs alongside images of her work. The hundred-plus works on display in the most important European exhibition ever devoted to Frida Kahlo can be seen until the 3rd of June at the MUDEC museum in Milan.
February 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?