Gianni Versace - Retrospective | Exhibitions | Showcase

The life and tragic death of Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace is back in the spotlight again, this time due to a television series. The American-made true-crime series focusing on Versace’s murder in 1997 is about halfway through its run and now Germany is hosting a retrospective dedicated to his rule-breaking designs. Showcase’s Zeynep Gocke tells us why the location of the exhibit is just as interesting, as the clothing inside it.