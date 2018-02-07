POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pence in Japan: US VP reassures Japan over North Korea
02:12
World
Pence in Japan: US VP reassures Japan over North Korea
US Vice President Mike Pence is threatening to impose the "toughest and most aggressive" sanctions against North Korea. On a visit to Japan, he's reiterated that the US stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with its allies. Pence is in Tokyo as part of a six-day trip to the region - intended to increase pressure on Pyongyang. The US wants the country to give up its missile development programme. But as Mayu Yoshida reports, the recent protests against the presence of US bases in Japan have caused irritation between the allies.
February 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?