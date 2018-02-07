Cryptocurrencies face increased regulations | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Critics have warned the cryptocurrency boom could end in the 'mother of all bubbles'. Bitcoin and other digital currencies have been enjoying a stratospheric rise for a long time that many said was not unsustainable. So, has the bubble finally burst? Liz Maddock reports. For more on this, Jeffrey Tucker, Editorial Director of the American Institute for Economic Research joins us from Cancun.