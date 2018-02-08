World Share

Will Sri Lankans receive justice from those accused of war crimes?

Observers say there is a lack of political will to seriously look into allegations of war crimes during Sri Lanka's civil war. Despite the President's promises to open up an investigation, critics say little has been done. Is it a case of justice delayed or justice denied? Our panel includes Jehan Perera, executive director of The National Peace Council of Sri Lanka; and C.A. Chadraprema, author of Gota's War: The Crushing of Tamil Tiger Terrorism in Sri Lanka.