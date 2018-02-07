POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Could universal basic income reduce inequality?
Money for nothing - should everyone get a universal basic income? Would it, as some believe, encourage prosperity? Or have the opposite effect? It's the idea that a regular sum of money with no strings attached will get people into the workforce or allow them time to build a small business. Universal basic income is being trialled in some countries. Will it work? At the Roundtable was Matt Kerr, a Glasgow city councillor for the Scottish Labour party; Sam Dumitriu - Head of Research at the Adam Smith Institute; Rob Lugg, a trade union activist; and Ann Pettifor, Director of Policy Research for Prime Economics Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
February 7, 2018
