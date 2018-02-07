POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Germany Coalition Deal: Germany's CDU and SPD agree to form coalition
Germany Coalition Deal: Germany's CDU and SPD agree to form coalition
A coalition deal has been struck between German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Conservative party and the centre-left Social Democrats. This signals the end of four months of political deadlock that has gripped Germany since inconclusive elections in September. Angela Merkel will remain the leader, but as Sarah Morice reports, she's had to make major concessions to stay in power.
February 7, 2018
