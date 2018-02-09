Nadar's Great Portraits in Ankara | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
French artist Nadar mastered the art of portrait photography in the 19th century long before digital cameras or selfies. Already famous as a man of letters and caricaturist before picking up the camera, Nadar easily befriended luminaries of his age, such as Jules Verne, Hector Berlioz and Sarah Bernhard and wooed them into his photo studio. As the recent exhibition at the Cer Modern Museum in Ankara showcases, he made it his mission to create individual portraits of the entire Parisian cultural elite, each one a penetrating likeness that seized what Nadar called the "moral intelligence" of the model.
February 9, 2018
