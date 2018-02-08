February 8, 2018
06:55
06:55
More Videos
Germany reaches breakthrough coalition deal | Money Talks
Germany has reached a breakthrough in coalition talks. After four months of uncertainty following inconclusive elections, Chancellor Angela Merkel could soon form a government. Following a long night of negotiations, her Christian Democratic Union and the Social Democrats have agreed on a deal, as Liz Maddock reports. We are also joined by Florian Hense, Berenberg European economist in London.
More Videos