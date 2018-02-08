POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Germany reaches breakthrough coalition deal | Money Talks
06:55
BizTech
Germany reaches breakthrough coalition deal | Money Talks
Germany has reached a breakthrough in coalition talks. After four months of uncertainty following inconclusive elections, Chancellor Angela Merkel could soon form a government. Following a long night of negotiations, her Christian Democratic Union and the Social Democrats have agreed on a deal, as Liz Maddock reports. We are also joined by Florian Hense, Berenberg European economist in London.
February 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?