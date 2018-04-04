POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nexus: China’s power mission
26:00
World
Nexus: China’s power mission
Is China's President Xi Jinping becoming the most powerful man in the world? Recently he's been making friends in all the right places - securing business deals worth billions across the globe. With one of the world's fastest growing economies and advancing military might – is China on course to take America's place as the world's top superpower? On this episode of Nexus was….. * Kerry Brown - Professor of Chinese Studies, King's College London * Yan Bennett - Managing director, Center on Contemporary China, Princeton University * And Dennis Wilder - Chinese Military Expert and Former White House Adviser
April 4, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?