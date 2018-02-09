The Color Purple in South Africa | On Stage | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
First introduced as a novel and later adapted as a film starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, The Color Purple has resonated with its audience since its release in 1982. Although set in the US state of Georgia, Alice Walker's tale of survival, strength and sisterhood has a global message that's now being sung on stage in South Africa. The Color Purple, a musical theatric can now be seen on stage at the Joburg Theatre.
February 9, 2018
