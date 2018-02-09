World Share

After Mashal Khan murder verdict, should Pakistan reform its blasphemy law?

The trial of those accused of murdering Mashal Khan, concluded this week and some of his killers were sentenced to prison, with one given the death penalty. So, was this justice? After all, many walked free, some of whom have said they would take the law into their own hands again. Joining us on the discussion from Karachi in Pakistan is Jibran Nasir, a lawyer, civil liberty activist, politician and blogger. And from Islamabad, we have Tariq Pirzada. He's a security and political analyst.