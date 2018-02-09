US Senate leaders reach $300B budget deal | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The US Senate, has agreed a budget deal on federal spending for the next two years. The deal could be seen as a major victory for both Democrats and Republicans. It comes after years of short-term budget solutions, which have only temporarily put aside their differences to prevent major financial crises. But, the budget still has to pass the House of Representatives, and many people aren't happy about it. Liz Maddock explains. For more, TRT World's Craig Copetas joins us from Paris
February 9, 2018
