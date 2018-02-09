EnerjiSA lists on Borsa Istanbul | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's largest electricity distributor has just gone public. The company's raised about $400M through the sale of 20% of its stock. The initial public offering was oversubscribed by five times, and as Mobin Nasir reports, the rising interest of investors is attracting more companies to list their shares at the country's largest stock exchange. Independent economist and columnist for Daily Sabah, Taha Arvas joins us for more.
February 9, 2018
