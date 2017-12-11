World Share

Money Talks: Zimbabwe unveils $5B budget plan

As Zimbabwe ushers in a new political era, one of the top priorities for the government is to rebuild its shattered economy. Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has proposed a $5 billion budget plan that aims to fulfill President Emmerson Mnangagwa's pledges to create jobs and tackle corruption. Laila Humairah has more.