Money Talks: California fires force thousands to evacuate

Wildfires spreading across Southern California have claimed several lives and displaced nearly 200,000 people. Officials are warning dry and windy weather will continue to fan the flames for days to come. Mobin Nasir takes a look at the possible economic impact to the region and TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.