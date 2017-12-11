What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Money Talks: Water taxis ease road congestion in Lagos

Like every mega city, traffic jams are common in Africa's largest metropolis, Lagos. Authorities are struggling to come up with a solution, but as Shamim Chowdhury reports, the answer may lie with the city's waterways. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world