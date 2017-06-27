POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Fight for Mosul: Iraqi army fights to rid Mosul of Daesh
World
More than 50,000 civilians, about half the Old City's population, remain trapped behind Daesh lines with little food, water or medicines, according to those who escape, Soraya Lennie reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
June 27, 2017
