Money Talks: Arab states issue list of demands to end Qatar crisis
03:21
World
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain have published a list of things they want Qatar to do to end their blockade of the Gulf country. Let's look at the possible economic consequences of these moves. Soraya Lennie reports from Doha. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
June 27, 2017
