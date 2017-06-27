POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Salt Lake provides thousands of jobs in Turkey
02:23
World
Money Talks: Salt Lake provides thousands of jobs in Turkey
Where would we be without salt? Our food just would not taste the same, would it? Most of it comes from Turkey. Matthew Moore reports from Tuz Golu or “Salt Lake” in English. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
June 27, 2017
