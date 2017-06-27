Money Talks: Narendra Modi meets Donald Trump

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Google, Microsoft, Adobe. They are all Silicon Valley giants. But they also have something else in common. They all have Indian CEOs. But if US President Donald Trump has his way, success stories like these could become harder to come by. He wants to tighten controls over skilled migration. And that's one of several issues dominating talks between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC. We start in Mumbai, where Rebecca Bundhun looks at how the new rules are affecting people's livelihoods there, followed by interview with Executive Vice President of the Indian Associations, Srujal Parikh. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
June 27, 2017
