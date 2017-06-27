POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Airbag maker Takata files for bankruptcy
Money Talks: Airbag maker Takata files for bankruptcy
Japanese airbag maker Takata, the company at the heart of one of the biggest car safety scandals, has filed for bankruptcy. It has billions of dollars in debt because of airbags that killed and injured drivers. But it has not always been that way. Adefemi Akinsanya looks at Takata's fall from grace. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
June 27, 2017
