World Share

Money Talks: Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is under threat

It is considered one of the world's most captivating underwater sites. Researchers say the Great Barrier Reef is worth 42 billion dollars. They based that number on its economic and social value. Scientists fear global warming could kill off the world heritage site within the next thirty years. But there may be some hope for it yet, as Sarah Jones reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world