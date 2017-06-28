World Share

Russian football team implicated in doping scandal

It's been almost a year since the release of a damning report, alleging a state-sponsored doping programme within Russian sport, involving more than a thousand athletes. While the sports men and women who first spring to mind may be in track and field, Dewi Preece explains why another major story was brewing all along. And we brought in investigative journalist, Nick Harris, into the conversation. He's been one of the leading journalists looking into this Russian doping scandal ....