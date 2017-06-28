World Share

Antalya Open: Turkey’s first ATP grass court tournament

Turkey is hosting its first ever ATP grass court tournament. With the most famous grand slam of them all just around the corner, the new fixture on the list is proving to be a huge draw card for some of the best players on the circuit. Lance Santos was there for us... Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world