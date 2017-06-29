POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: 'April's Daughter'
An independent Mexican feature was a surprise winner at Cannes this year and its director is hoping for similar acclaim at the upcoming Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. Michel Franco centres his movies around ethical dilemmas in every day life.....his latest, 'April's Daughter', is no different; taking a brutally honest look at life's hardships from a teenager's point of view...
June 29, 2017
