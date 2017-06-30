World Share

Showcase: 45th Art and Antiques Fair Olympia

Thousands of collectors are in London this weekend where artwork and antiques are up for grabs under one roof over the next few days. Some of the world's leading specialist dealers are in town for the 45th edition of "The Art & Antiques Fair Olympia". We've been finding out more.